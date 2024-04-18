Dolphins draft: 5 defensive tackles that could replace Christian Wilkins
The Dolphins defense was dealt a blow when Christian Wilkins departed in free agency. These are 5 players they could target to help replace him. There are early-round picks and some late-round sleeper honorable mentions at the end
By Daulton Drew
5. Ruke Orhorhoro
1st team All-Name team, Ruke Orhorhoro has only been playing football for 7-8 years, which makes him an interesting developmental piece. Ruke has the strength and athleticism to develop into a dangerous defensive tackle. He is tough to block without double-teaming due to his quick first step and great strength.
He will need some development at the next level. If he can't win with speed or power, he won't win. His hand play is not nearly NFL caliber, and his speed in pursuit is lacking. He is a mismatch for most guards or centers, but he has to learn to utilize his hands more. He has a great bull rush since he is so strong, but he needs to develop other methods of getting off blocks to be effective at the next level.
T'vondre Sweat - Texas
Sweat is obviously plummeting down draft boards for off-the-field concerns, including a recent arrest, but he could be an interesting pickup late for Miami depending on how far he falls. There will be teams that don't want anything to do with this guy, and that is perfectly reasonable, but he is the best run-stopper in the class, and it isn't particularly close. His size and strength combination make him a menace when he is on the field. The issue is, he is so big that he is barely on the field. Still, as a developmental player, he is a fun addition in the later rounds if he slips to round 5.