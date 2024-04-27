Dolphins draft: Best available players heading into Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will get back into the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday with four draft picks and more needs to fill.
When the draft kicks off today at 12:00 noon, there are quite a few prospects that could be interesting fits for Chris Grier's vision of the roster.
Best available players available heading into day three of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Tight Ends - The Dolphins don't have a big need at tight end but they also could use some depth and if they are in fact building for the future, drafting a prospect on day three could be a smart move.
Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE - Texas: Sanders was expected to be a day two second round pick but he has slid to day three. It is unlikely that he would be available in the 5th round for the Dolphins but no one thought he would fall into the 4th round.
Erick All - Iowa: This is one of my favorite prospects for day three. Iowa is an exceptional school for tight ends and has produced some of the best prospects in the NFL. They tend to translate well at the next level. All is a quality TE, but it is still raw and will need to be developed. There is a lot to work with.
Cade Stover - Ohio State: Stover is another senior with starting experience coming out of a good program.
A.J. Barner - Michigan: Barner is on the lower end of the TEs but could be a solid developmental pick in round 6 with one of Miami's two draft picks.