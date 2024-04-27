Dolphins draft: Best available players heading into Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins are teetering on having to overpay for a guy like Odell Beckham, Jr. and while day three won't change that, they are likely to dive into and grab a WR.
Troy Franklin - WR - Oregon: Another WR from a deep class that could interest the Dolphins. Franklin is a player that most draft experts believe will develop quickly into a number two type receiver.
Mailik Washington - WR - Virginia: Washington should go off the board in the mid-4th round. Washington is explosive off the line and can create separation early. He is a small WR though and the Dolphins need a bigger guy who can fight for the ball.
Johnny Wilson - FSU: Wilson is on almost every draft Big Board, there is a lot of talent here and Wilson is a player that could be ready to see significant playing time by the start of the season. His biggest issue is concentration. He needs to focus more on getting the ball in his hands, as he has ugly drops.
Javon Baker - UCF: This is the name for Dolphins fans to keep an eye on. Baker is a receiver who can play the sidelines. He is projected as a number three wideout, which is what Miami needs, but he lacks the speed to carry himself deep. He has quick, short-speed burst ability, which could be useful in the 20-yard range. Beyond that, it's all Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.