Dolphins draft: Best available players heading into Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins still have work to do on the defensive side of the ball on day three and they could easily use three of their four picks on that side of the ball.
The Dolphins need to add safety help with only Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer on the roster.
Josh Proctor - Ohio State: Proctor can play both safety and corner. In Miami, he could be that flex safety for Anthony Weaver, who can support the run defense where he is much better.
Malik Mustapha - Wake Forest: Mustapha is more of a centerfield type safety. He won't win one-on-one and doesn't have the speed to cover fast WRs in space but he is physical at the point of contact and has enough burst to close quickly despite lacking a longer speed.
Jaden Hicks - Washington State: Hicks is projected to be a strong safety at the NFL level. He has good instincts and is equally capable of run defense and pass defense. His best area to play is in the middle of the field, where he can read and react. A solid tackler who takes good angles and uses technique instead of just hitting the ball carrier.
The Dolphins will likely add a cornerback to the roster on day three of the 2024 NFL Draft because, after all, Chris Grier is a cornerback.
T.J. Tampa - Iowa State: Tampa was thought of as a day-two draft pick, but he is still on the board. There is a lot to like about his ability to grow and frankly, it would be shocking if he were on the board in round 5. The Dolphins would get a big steal if he is.
Khyree Jackson - Oregon: Size, check. Speed, check. Athletic, check. Jackson checks the boxes but he overreaches on plays and can miss in open spaces. He needs to take a step back and work on the fundamentals more and rely less on his athleticism as his instincts can cost him.
LINEBACKER
The Dolphins could alway use linebacker help, adding to the group for Anthony Weaver could be the Dolphins best option in round 5.
Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. - Clemson: Trotter was projected as a mid-day two selection, but here he is. He could be one of the first players off the board on day three.
Tommy Eichenberg - Ohio State: Dolphins fans will hate this pick for the simple reason that he is the brother of Liam Eichenberg. His biggest issue is an inability to consistently fill the holes and make the tackle in clogged space and he can't cover.
EDGE
Xavier Thomas - Clemson: Another one of those high-ceiling, boom-or-bust kind of players that Chris Grier is drawn to. Miami drafted Chop Robinson in round one, and he is that type of player as well.
Mohamed Kamara - Colorado State: Kamara is projected as a situational edge rusher who is more about physical push than using technique to get past tackles.
Defensive Tackle
Mekhi Wingo - LSU: Short arms kept him out of day two. He doesn't fit the mold of a mauler type DT.
Leonard Taylor, III - University of Miami: Taylor has the tools to be a solid interior defender but his consistency is his biggest problem. He has the athleticism but loses focus from series to series which makes him more of a rotational depth player until he figures it out.
Logan Lee - Iowa: Lee is interesting because he can bulk up and become stronger. He is capable of playing outside or inside, much like the Dolphins tried to do with Emmanuel Ogbah, but without the build.