Dolphins draft: Biggest draft day steals since 1990 includes two Hall of Fame players
By Brian Miller
Reshad Jones was drafted in 2010. The 5th rounder made a big impact on the Miami Dolphins roster.
Reshad Jones had a great career with the Miami Dolphins. After sitting for most of his rookie season, Jones took over as a starting safety in 2011 and started nearly every game he played in. His career would span 10 seasons with the Dolphins and included two Pro Bowl appearances.
In 2015, Jones had 5 interceptions and ran two of those back for touchdowns. He finished his career with four total pick-6 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Jones also added 10.5 sacks to his resume and 776 tackles.
Jones was a big part of the Dolphins defense and while Miami may not have ever posted a number one unit, Jones kept the Dolphins competitive and in games. He was incredibly valuable to the team and he left the Dolphins a fan favorite. Not bad for a guy taken in round 5, 163rd overall.
We can't mention Jones without giving a shoutout to 2003 6th round pick Yeremiah Bell who started 75 games at safety in his 8 years with the Dolphins.