Dolphins draft: Biggest draft day steals since 1990 includes two Hall of Fame players
By Brian Miller
There may have been bigger draft day steals by the Miami Dolphins but Jason Taylor still stands out.
The Hall of Fame has plenty of Miami Dolphins in it and some of them were drafted deep in the draft. Jason Taylor was a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee after being drafted in the 1997 NFL Draft in round three.
Taylor came to Miami as part of a big shift in prioritizing the edge rush. Trace Armstrong was already on the team and Taylor credited his success to learning early from Armstrong. He would later do the same with Cameron Wake.
Jason Taylor was the 73rd pick in the draft that year and Sam Madison taken one round before him. Miami wasted their first-round pick on Yatil Green who could not stay healthy. The 1997 draft was one of the biggest drafts in Dolphins history. Miami had 14 picks that year.
Jason Taylor may have been the steal of the draft but Ed Perry is often overlooked.
Ed Perry was the Dolphins' 13th pick in the 1997 draft. He was taken in round 6. While not a Hall of Fame player, Perry played 7 seasons for the Dolphins.