Dolphins draft: Biggest draft day steals since 1990 includes two Hall of Fame players
By Brian Miller
You can't have a top NFL Draft "steal" list without one of the biggest steals in Dolphins history. Zach Thomas.
A year before Miami took Jason Taylor, Jimmy Johnson drafted "Barney Rubble" in 1996. Thomas was taken with the 150th overall pick, round five of the draft. In 2023, Thomas took his place in the Hall of Fame after a too-long wait.
The '96 draft wasn't a great one for Johnson but it only takes one gem to make it look spectacular. Thomas' career, like many other Dolphins greats, transcended their draft status.
What is still amazing is that the last two Hall of Fame inductees for the Dolphins were taken in back-to-back seasons and neither were taken in rounds one or two. Miami hasn't had that kind of success since and you have to dive back even further to find another HOF steal.
While not a HOF player, finding Bryan Cox in the 5th round of the 1991 draft was special, and even today, the image of Cox giving Orchard Park fans the two-finger salute, is still used to this day during "Bills Week."