Dolphins Draft: Chris Grier could have blindly thrown a dart and hit a winner but he missed
Robinson had poor production in college and only had four sacks last season. Two of those sacks came against the University of Massachusetts. Robinson has all the tools to be great, but you don't get credit for just hitting the quarterback.
So, I didn't like the pick. I just believe that a first-round pick should be plug and play and ready to start right off the rip. There should be fanfare and there should be banging of pots and pans.
I just don't see that with the selection of Robinson. He is an above-average player who is going to be in above his head for the first few years. Miami cannot afford to wait around until he figures out his position.
Chris Grier made another first-round blunder. He could have literally thrown a dart at the board and hit on a winner. Instead, he took a guy who had his best game against the University of Massachusetts.
Pro Football Network gave the pick a B- with a warning.
" "He enters the league without having been particularly productive for a Penn State program that has produced several prospects who didn’t quite live up to their potential when they arrived in the NFL.""- Pro Football Network
Mel Kiper also chimed in with his two cents and stated that he needed a counter move to be successful in the National Football League.
""He needs more sack production ... had 4 sacks on the year, 9 1/2 in his career. He has great first quickness, first step. Needs that counter move. Effort there for the most part. Will coaching make him a guy who can get there?""- ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper
NFL Network's Charles Davis did not approve of the pick and was not very complimentary of Robinson during their broadcast of the pick.
""He has to get stronger in that upper body because you know who he has to get on the ground ... (Bills quarterback) Josh Allen in the AFC East. Good luck doing that.""- NFL Network Draft Analyst Charles Davis
Draftnik Dane Brugler publishes The Top 300 Big Board. Robinson was listed at number 28. Brugler had the following comments about Robinson in his annual NFL Draft guide.
"“Robinson needs to continue developing to prove he isn’t a one-trick pony, but his first-step explosiveness and aggressive hands give him the potential to be the most dynamic pass rusher in this class. He is ideally suited as a wide-nine defender who can be schemed across the front.”"- Dane Brugler, The Top 300 Big Board
Miami could have had its choice of receivers, as Xavier Worthy, Xavier Leggette, and Adonai Mitchell were all still on the board. Miami could have taken Jackson Powers-Johnson or Graham Barton. Everyone that was on their wish list was still there, and they took a player that is not a plug-and-play kind of guy.