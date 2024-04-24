Dolphins draft: Day three could provide Miami quality depth and these players are options
By Daulton Drew
The Dolphins have 4 picks in rounds 5-7, so, barring any trades, this is where we will fill out the team. I think there are some players who could contribute this season, so let's figure out who they are.
Round 5 - Pick 158
Theo Johnson - TE - Penn St. - Johnson is a great in-line tight end option who will be a plus blocker out of the gate with the athleticism to develop into something more.
Caedan Wallace - T - Penn St. - Wallace is very athletic with great size and would make a great swing tackle with his zone-blocking ability. He could also bump into guard, so the versatility is a plus.
Malik Mustapha - S - Wake Forest - Incredibly underrated prospect in this class. Would be a great replacement for Brandon Jones with his downhill blitzing and tackling ability. He will also be a plus special teamer.