Dolphins draft: Day three could provide Miami quality depth and these players are options
By Daulton Drew
Round 5 Continued:
Jaheim Bell - TE - Florida State - Cool gadget player to add to McDaniel's offense. He is a really good athlete and great with the ball in his hands. Line him up at H-Back or a big slot. Could see the field this year.
Javon Foster - T - Mizzou - Terrific zone-blocking tackle with good size and middle-of-the-road athleticism. Could be a nice swing tackle.
Beaux Limmer - C - Arkansas - 3-year starter in the SEC, good zone-blocking ability, and solid size make Limmer a good pick-up in the later rounds