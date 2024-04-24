Dolphins draft: Day three could provide Miami quality depth and these players are options
By Daulton Drew
Round 6 - Pick 184 and 198
Grayson Murphy - Edge - UCLA - Solid pass rush guy and really nice depth peice out on the edge.
Justin Eboigbe - DL - Alabama - Physically large and strong, Eboigbe has the chance to see meaningful snaps as a run defender, but will likely never develop good pass rush tools.
Trey Taylor - S - Air Force - Athletic, solid coverage safety but probably better in or around the box. Solid Brandon Jones replacement if Mustapha is off the board.
McKinnley Jackson - IDL - Texas A&M - Really quick first step with short arms, but solid burst. He may struggle in the pass rush, but his quickness may make him a solid option on early downs.
Isaac Guerendo - RB - Louisville - It's always nice to have a backup plan if something happens to Mostert. Guerendo has good size and had an RAS of 9.98 after an incredible combine. If he's around in round 6, I love this pick.
Jace McClellan - RB - Alabama - This is just a steady solid back. He isn't going to blow you away with speed or strength, but he has good vision, decent burst, and not too much tread on the tires coming out.