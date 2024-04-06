Dolphins draft: Miami benefits from Stefon Diggs trade in this 3 round mock
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins draft could very well be helped by the Stefon Diggs trade earlier this week and in this mock, we see why.
The Dolphins have only six draft picks in this year's draft and that could change but if the Dolphins stay put in round one, the Buffalo Bills trading Stefon Diggs could help the Dolphins when they get on the clock in round 1.
The team to watch suddenly in round one are the Bills who could look to jump several teams to make a splash and replace the recently traded Stefon Diggs. Buffalo currently holds the 28th pick and they are not afraid to spend draft capital to make a move up.
Buffalo could jump ahead of the Dolphins at 21 and if they do, that could mean two players may drop into the Dolphins' lap. One, from the Bills taking a WR, and the other, a player that the team may have taken ahead of Miami.
The place to watch is 19 where the Rams, who already have a large number of draft picks, could secure more for their future beyond this year. The Rams will enter this year's draft needing Edge, QB, CB, Safety, and offensive line. A recent simulation had the Rams selecting a lineman. One of the Dolphins' top needs.
What might a trade look like if they move out of 19 and the Bills move up?