Dolphins draft: Miami benefits from Stefon Diggs trade in this 3 round mock
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins could have their choice of offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft but defensive line help drops too.
Round one - Pick 21 - Laiatu Latu - EDGE - UCLA
Miami has a real need for a pass-rusher. While they have made some free agency moves to address this issue, drafting a top prospect like Latu would be smart. It would give the Dolphins a major defensive boost when Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips return.
Latu is one of the top EDGE rushing prospects and some draft profiles list him as the number one edge rusher in this draft class. If the Dolphins find him staring at them at 21, it would be hard to pass on.
Using one draft simulator, Latu fell to the Rams three times in 6 mocks. I used this with the understanding for this mock that the Bills trade up for a WR.
Another option could be fellow EDGE rusher Jered Verse of Florida State. It would be a big win for Verse who, like Latu, comes with a lot of positives and is NFL-ready.
If Miami opted to go in a different direction, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Graham Barton are both options. So are DTs Johnny Newton and Byron Murphy.