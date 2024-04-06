Dolphins draft: Miami benefits from Stefon Diggs trade in this 3 round mock
By Brian Miller
With EDGE off the list of needs for the Miami Dolphins, defensive tackle and offensive line remain possibilities, as is WR.
Round 2 - 55 - Cooper Beebe - OG - Kansas State
Beebe is a tough and physical guard and would immediately fill the vacated spot left behind by Robert Hunt. At 6'3" and 322 pounds, Beebe is a Pro Bowler in the making. Beebe would be an absolute steal at 55 and solve the Dolphins' guard problems for the next four years.
A road grader-type blocker in the run game, Beebe uses leverage and punches off the snap. Beebe can also play tackle if needed but most see him strictly finding his best work inside.
Another option for the Miami Dolphins at pick 55 in this 2024 NFL mock draft.
Xavier Legette - WR - South Carolina
It shouldn't surprise anyone if the Dolphins look at Legette. The South Carolina WR comes from the same school that Chris Grier's son attends. Last year, Grier took a 2nd round flyer on Cam Smith. This is irony and nothing more.
Legette is a solid WR prospect. Legette has great stop-and-start athleticism and can be a highly explosive player off the line and into his routes. He has good hands and reads the defenses well.