Dolphins draft: Miami benefits from Stefon Diggs trade in this 3 round mock
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins have to stick to the plan and take a player that fills both a need and is still one of the best players available.
Round 5 - Pick 158 - Erick All - TE - Iowa
All is a complete tight end. He is a solid off-tackle blocker who can release quickly off the edge to get to the outside. At 158, the Dolphins would draft a player who could have been drafted in the first round or mid-2nd. He is that good but injuries have been a major problem.
All has suffered an ACL tear and in his last two seasons has only been available for 10 games. Still, if All does drop as many draft pundits believe to be possible, it would be worth the risk given his high upside.
At 6'4", All is a big target and has the ability to make contested catches. He is a red-zone threat from the start. If he can overcome his recent injury issues, he could be someone that takes Miami's offense to another level given his ability to block and catch passes.