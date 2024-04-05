Dolphins draft: Miami's last 14 years of 1st round picks ranked
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have drafted 15 players in the first round of the NFL Draft dating back to the 2010 draft.
If we looked back at the last 14 years of Dolphins draft picks in the first round there would be some that simply make you shake your head. There are others that you may have been a bit surprised about. An overwhelmingly bad theme however is that most of these players are long gone.
Looking at these players there are clear busts but some are hard to slot given the fact they were traded.
In 2016, Laremy Tunsil fell into the Dolphins lap and three year's later Chris Grier turned him into a bounty of draft picks. In 2018, the Dolphins drafted Minkah Fitzpatrick but traded him to the Steelers after he butted heads with the coaching staff.
I have the slotted in this ranking based on how they performed while with the Dolphins, what they did after leaving the Dolphins, and what the Dolphins were able to do with the picks they received.