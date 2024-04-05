Dolphins draft: Miami's last 14 years of 1st round picks ranked
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins three worst draft picks since 2010.
1. Dion Jordan - 2013 (3rd overall)
Jordan isn't listed as the worst first-round draft pick made by the Dolphins because he was bad, Jordan is listed here because couldn't stay clean, couldn't stay healthy, couldn't make an impact on the field when he was there, and Jeff Ireland actually traded to move all the way up to the 3rd overall pick to draft him. Wasted that 3rd overall selection and the draft capital (a 2nd round pick) to get him.
Jordan's career in Miami was short as he spent more time suspended than on the field.
2. Noah Igbinoghene - 2020 (30th overall)
Igbinoghene was drafted in 2020 with the Dolphins' 3rd first-round selection. Miami could have owned that draft from start to finish as they had 11 draft picks in 7 rounds. Three of them came in round 1 and Igbingoghene was an absolute waste of a pick.
The fact that Igbinoghene couldn't find a way onto the field was disheartening. It was inevitable that he would be gone and the fact he lasted 3 years served only to remind fans that the Dolphins blew that selection.
3. Charles Harris - 2017 (22nd overall)
Charles Harris wasn't horrible but he came pretty close. He managed to turn his career around a bit after leaving the Dolphins but in Miami, he simply wasn't good. Making the pick worse for the Dolphins is they had other needs that could have been addressed and instead, reached for a DE that didn't truly contribute to the team consistently.