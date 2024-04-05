Dolphins draft: Miami's last 14 years of 1st round picks ranked
By Brian Miller
4. De'Vante Parker - 2015 (14th overall)
The biggest problem with Parker was the inability to be available. Parker spent a lot of time injured. He consistently missed time with various dings and bangs but couldn't get it figured out. Changes in his offseason work didn't help. Parker was undisciplined in this area but he showed an ability to be dominant. It was enough to get more money from the Dolphins on an extension but he never became anything close to an elite WR.
5. Ja'Wuan James - 2014 (19th overall)
Ja'Wuan James wasn't a bad pick for the Dolphins. He played quite well for the Dolphins but he had injury concerns that would plague him throughout his career. When he was healthy, James was a quality offensive tackle that made the Dolphins offensive line better. James spent five years with Miami and started every game he was healthy.