Dolphins draft: Miami's last 14 years of 1st round picks ranked
By Brian Miller
6. Jared Odrick - 2010 (28th overall)
Odrick was fun to watch and his draft spot wasn't bad for the Dolphins. He added value and an interesting personality to the Dolphins defense. Odrick spent 5 seasons with Miami starting 41 of 65 games. Could the Dolphins have done better? Probably as all drafts can be second-guessed but Odrick played well given his draft position but he wasn't elite.
7. Ryan Tannehill - 2012 (8th overall pick)
There was little question the Dolphins would draft a quarterback in 2012 and it wasn't much of a surprise when Miami took him. The problem was the Dolphins never really trusted him at QB. Joe Philbin and Mike Sherman, who coached him in college, kept the QB on a leash for most of his time in Miami. Tannehill was often inconsistent and lacked the ability to lead or motivate the team. It didn't help that a lot of internal stuff with the team was always in the news.