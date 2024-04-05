Phin Phanatic
FanSided

Dolphins draft: Miami's last 14 years of 1st round picks ranked

By Brian Miller

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the
Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 7
Next

8. Minkah Fitzpatrick - 2018 (11th overall)

Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs after
Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs after / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzpatrick exploded once he got to Pittsburgh. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the team but in Miami, Fitzpatrick was a whiny diva who didn't like what he was being asked to do by then head coach Brian Flores. Miami traded him a year after drafting him and when he arrived in Pittsburgh, he played nearly the exact same role he was being asked to do in Miami. His attitude was poor but clearly, the Dolphins saw what Fitzpatrick could bring to the team as he has been a quality, borderline elite player in the NFL since the trade.

9. Austin Jackson - 2020 (18th overall)

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Austin Jackson (73) enters the field
Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Austin Jackson (73) enters the field / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson started off his career looking like he would be another wasted draft pick. The Dolphins got through his first sub-average seasons and Jackson turned in his best in 2023. The Dolphins extended Jackson midway through the 2023 season.

Jackson has gotten better but there are still some concerns about his future. He has battled injury and consistency through the first three years so the question is, can he be the player he was last season? Did something click? We will find out but the selection is looking better than it did prior to last year.

Home/Dolphins News