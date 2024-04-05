Dolphins draft: Miami's last 14 years of 1st round picks ranked
By Brian Miller
8. Minkah Fitzpatrick - 2018 (11th overall)
Fitzpatrick exploded once he got to Pittsburgh. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the team but in Miami, Fitzpatrick was a whiny diva who didn't like what he was being asked to do by then head coach Brian Flores. Miami traded him a year after drafting him and when he arrived in Pittsburgh, he played nearly the exact same role he was being asked to do in Miami. His attitude was poor but clearly, the Dolphins saw what Fitzpatrick could bring to the team as he has been a quality, borderline elite player in the NFL since the trade.
9. Austin Jackson - 2020 (18th overall)
Jackson started off his career looking like he would be another wasted draft pick. The Dolphins got through his first sub-average seasons and Jackson turned in his best in 2023. The Dolphins extended Jackson midway through the 2023 season.
Jackson has gotten better but there are still some concerns about his future. He has battled injury and consistency through the first three years so the question is, can he be the player he was last season? Did something click? We will find out but the selection is looking better than it did prior to last year.