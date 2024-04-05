Dolphins draft: Miami's last 14 years of 1st round picks ranked
By Brian Miller
10. Mike Pouncey - 2019 (15th overall)
Pouncey was an elite center for the Dolphins and one of the team's top 5 in team history at the position. He played seven seasons with the Dolphins and made the Pro Bowl three times, once as a guard. Pouncey battled injuries and the Dolphins finally moved on after the 2017 season. He joined the Chargers and made the Pro Bowl again. A year later he retired. In Miami, he was dominant on the line.
11. Jaelan Phillips - 2021 (18th overall)
Phillips should climb this ranking once he returns from his Achilles injury. It wasn't easy ranking him as low as I did but the reality is, in 3 seasons, we are still waiting for him to take a big leap forward. Phillips looks like a bonafide star in the NFL and last year he was making that turn and then he got injured.
Phillips has 22 sacks in his 3 seasons so far which is quite good. Last year, he may have hit double-digit single-season sacks had he not been hurt. Phillips is on the cusp of being elite. By the time his career in Miami is over, he will end up as one of the top five.
12. Laremy Tunsil - 2016 (13th overall)
Laremy Tunsil may someday head to Canton. He continues to show he is one of the best LTs in the NFL. Miami was gifted Tunsil and honestly, he could have been one of the best in team history had he stayed. It's hard to judge Tunsil given the fact his "elite" status in the NFL comes with the Texans but the Dolphins' bounty of draft picks was too much to pass up.