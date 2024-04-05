Dolphins draft: Miami's last 14 years of 1st round picks ranked
By Brian Miller
13. Jaylen Waddle - 2021 (6th overall)
Waddle has been everything the Dolphins had hoped he would be. He continues to get better and 2024 should be a breakout for the WR. Miami will pick up his 5th-year option but they need to get him extended. Right now, Waddle could be considered to be the best first-round pick of the last 14 years. He may eventually become that, but not quite yet.
14. Tua Tagovailoa - 2020 (5th overall)
This all becomes opinion at some point and there will be fans who see Tua as the best draft pick in the last two decades and there will be those who do not see him as a top 10. The reality is that right now, Tua still has room to grow and needs to grow. Tua has all the tools to become elite and he continues to work towards getting better. When he starts winning the bigger games on the NFL stage, the narrative will change for good.
15. Christian Wilkins - 2019 (13th overall)
Wilkins, to me, is the best 1st round pick made by the Dolphins since 2010. He has been more consistent than any other player Miami has drafted. Wilkins missed two games in his sophomore season in the NFL and has started all but 4 games. In the last three years, he started all 17 games. Wilkins is dominant at the line of scrimmage and improved his pass-rushing capability. You could argue that others may be worth the spot but given his availability and consistency, Wilkins is a hard player to slot lower.