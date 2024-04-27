Dolphins draft: Miami trades up to give Mike McDaniel another speedy RB, Jaylen Wright
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have moved up in the draft, sending the Eagles a 3rd round draft pick next year. In the 4th round, Miami took speedy running back, Jaylen Wright.
Wright will join an offense that is already one of the fastest offenses in the NFL. The Tennessee Vol product has track star speed giving the Dolphins a guy that can not only split defenses but can take it home on every touch. He is most dangerous in the open field but he uses his thinner frame to slide through tight windows.
Wright will also be useful on the Dolphins special teams. Under the new kickoff rules, Wright could be a dangerous asset that will give other teams fits.
One of his best attributes is his ability to cut and shift his speed to create space. He has an explosive ability to avoid tacklers. Wright isn't perfect. He needs to do better holding on to the ball. He can jam up at the line when asked to run inside because he has a tendency to hesitate. When he hits traffic, Wright doesn't have the power to hit the defender and bounce off, instead he needs to use his ability to avoid the contact. When he is hitting inside, he tends to stand too tall and doesn't lower his body or shoulders to burst through the tackles; instead, he uses his frame to slip through.
Miami has to love his speed and his ceiling. He ran a 4.38 40 at the NFL Combine and is a coachable kid who will improve at the next level. He will provide quality depth at the RB position.