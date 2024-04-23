Dolphins draft: New rumor links Miami to this speedy addition in round one
By Brian Miller
The 2024 NFL Draft is only a couple of days away and a new rumor has the Miami Dolphins potentially high on one player.
According to Albert Breer, the Dolphins may be interested in Texas wide receiver, Xavier Worthy.
"“One name I’ve heard circled for Miami from other teams is Texas WR Xavier Worthy, who would add even more speed to the offense, and perhaps give the team an off-ramp with Tyreek Hill over the next year or two.”"- Albert Breer
Now, as Breer said, he is hearing this name from other teams which is not an indication that someone internally with the organization is leaking information. This could be a good thing for Dolphins fans hoping to see the Dolphins either trade back or not take a WR.
For those not wanting Miami to draft a WR at 21, consider that if other teams think they are planning to do so, teams drafting after them are likely to try to make a trade and jump ahead of them. That would push another player down the line.
Worthy is not considered a top 20 draft pick and many feel he can be had later in round one but there are teams, like the Bills at 28, who may move up to grab him, especially if the Dolphins trade out of 21.
The situation is worth watching on draft day. Miami hasn't truly been linked to any specific player in this year's draft. In fact, they haven't actually been linked to a singular position. Chris Grier has done a nice job of keeping everything under wraps over the years.
Will Miami fans be in for a surprise come draft day? It is always possible and this year could be no different. Grier has reportedly said he has 16 players listed with 1st round grades and that the team expects to have at least two of them on the board when the Dolphins pick in round one. Could Xavier Worthy be one of them? We will find out sometime around 10:30 or 11:00 on Thursday night.