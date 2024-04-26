Dolphins draft rumor: Chris Grier reportedly remains interested in trading up in round 2
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not pick until 55 on night two of the 2024 NFL Draft, but there are whispers that Chris Grier wants to move up.
Realistically, the Dolphins do not have a lot of ammunition to make a big move that would put them at the top of round two or even in the top 10 spots of round two. They have no 3rd round pick, no 4th round pick and would likely have to dip into next year's pool of draft picks to get a trade done.
Miami doesn't have any tradeable players on the roster. Contracts, injuries, and inexperience prohibit Miami from sending a player out of the organization to another team. Simply put, Miami doesn't have the value on its expendable roster to make a trade.
Speaking to the media on Thursday night following the Chop Robinson selection, Grier said they tried and ultimately failed to trade back into round one. Who might he be targeting if the latest rumors are true about moving up in round two?
The rumor may be feeding off the attempt to move back into round one and it isn't a widely reported topic. Is there fire or is this just speculation that is gathering its own legs as it grows?
Johnny Newton makes a lot of sense especially if the Dolphins view him as a major player on the defensive line. Newton was a popular player to land with Miami at 21 and the fact he has now fallen to round two is surprising.
Jackson Powers-Johnson is still on the board despite many believing he would be drafted in the late first round. Most had him slotted in round one or round two, and now that he is on the board, Miami may be interested after not being able to land Tyler Guyton. It is assumed Grier may have wanted to move back into round one for him.
Cooper DeJean would be a typical move for Chris Grier. The highly talented safety/cornerback is a guy that many thought would be a fit with Anthony Weaver, and the fact that he is still on the board could be enticing for Grier.
No one outside of the Dolphins organization knows what Chris Grier is planning or what he wants to do. The draft is still full of talent, and sitting at 55, it could still produce a starter on either side of the line.