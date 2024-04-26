Dolphins draft: Taking Chop Robinson proves these 4 realities for Miami in 2024
A realisitc and slightly optimistic look at what Chop Robinson means on the Miami Dolphins with a dash of cynicism.
By Matt Serniak
It appears the Miami Dolphins believe that they can turn anyone into a solid offensive linemen.
Butch Barry came in and did wonderful things last year with an offensive line that not many figured to be all that good. Even with injuries to Isaiah Wynn, Connor Williams, and Terron Armstead, Barry made the Dolphins o-line into a formidable one.
He even did his version of turning water into wine by making Austin Jackson into a more than capable right tackle to the point that he got him a decent second contract with the Dolphins.
That whole thing where Chris Grier smugly said that we are all more worried about the offensive line than he is, he really believes that. I don't know why he does but he does.
Even though the offensive line was better last year, they did lose Connor Williams and Robert Hunt. And Terron Armstead, who misses about 5 games a year, is playing in what he thought to be his last season. Oh, and there is also nobody playing right guard right now. That's sort of a problem, one that I hope gets rectified today. So yeah, I am worried about the offensive line.
But, it appears that the Miami Dolphins feel they can plug just about anyone into their offensive line system and it will yield positive results. I'm not sure how true that is after watching Liam Eichenberg and others get blown away often, but here we are.