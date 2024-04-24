Dolphins draft: The 5 teams Miami could and probably should trade back with
By Gaston Rubio
The 2024 NFL Draft is one day away and the rumors around the league are starting to ramp up. The Miami Dolphins still find themselves with plenty of holes and not enough draft picks to fill them.
Trading back often equates to the acquisition of more draft picks but requires teams to hit on players in later rounds. With only 6 selections in the draft, Miami should look to trade back and acquire more picks.
Here are 5 teams Miami could trade back with to acquire more draft picks and still be in a position to draft a top-tier prospect.
#5 Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills cut five key players on defense and could trade up to acquire defensive tackle Byron Murphy from Texas or defensive end Jared Verse from FSU. Although both players would be great additions to the Dolphins' roster, acquiring draft capital would help Miami in the long run.
Miami could potentially trade their 21st pick with Buffalo for the Bills’ 28th, 128th, and 133rd draft picks in 2024. Miami would still be without a 3rd round pick, but they would find themselves in the middle of the 4th round selecting twice in 5 selections.
Some people might not be fans of trading within your division, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Miami needs offensive line help and acquiring a top-tier tackle who can play day one at multiple positions could be the difference between an early playoff exit and a deep playoff run.