Dolphins draft: The 5 teams Miami could and probably should trade back with
By Gaston Rubio
#3 Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are one of three teams with 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the loss of David Bakhtiari, the Packers could be looking to draft a left tackle in the first round.
With Green Bay pocking at 25 the difference in draft pick value isn’t as great as say a San Francisco or a Buffalo who select later in the first round. However, Miami can add some mid-round draft capital by trading with the 49ers.
Miami would send their 21st and 55th picks to San Francisco in exchange for their 41st, 58th, 88th, 91st, and 126th draft picks. This would make three years in a row that Miami is without a 1st round pick.
Yes, it is very unlikely that coach McDaniel will give up his first-round pick, but the chance to have five selections in the middle of a deep draft is an enticing proposition. This trade would give Miami two 2nd round picks, two 3rdround picks, and a 4th round selection.
#2 Arizona Cardinals
Another team the Dolphins could potentially trade up with is the Arizona Cardinals. Like the Packers, the Cardinals also have 11 selections in tomorrow’s draft.
Similar to trading with Green Bay, a trade with Arizona would mean Miami is trading out of the first round and acquiring a plethora of draft picks.
In this trade with Arizona, Miami would send their 21st and 55th picks for Arizona’s 35th, 66th, 71st, 104th, and 186th selections of 2024. Although Miami would find themselves out of the 1st round, they would also be selecting early in the second round and twice in the third round. This trade would also see Miami selecting in the 4th round and acquiring a third-round selection.