Dolphins draft: The 5 teams Miami could and probably should trade back with
By Gaston Rubio
#1 San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have been to the NFC Championship game two years in a row. If not for some Mahomes magic, the 49ers would be mere seconds away from their first Super Bowl win since 1994.
San Francisco tried to address their pass-rush midseason by acquiring Chase Young from the Washington Commanders. Unable to generate a consistent pass rush throughout the season and no one would be surprised if San Francisco looks to target a defensive lineman in the first round.
With Miami looking to acquire draft capital these two trade partners would make perfect sense. San Francisco could trade their 31st, 94th, 124th, and 135th picks to Miami for their 21st pick in the draft.
Much like the trades with Buffalo and Baltimore, Miami would still be in the first round and very much in the running for a top-tier talent. Aside from staying in the first round, Miami would also find themselves drafting in rounds 3 and 4.
At 31 Miami could target a tackle or even reach for a wide receiver such as Xavier Worthy from Texas or Xavier Legette from South Carolina. Armed with a 3rd round selection Miami could select an offensive lineman such as Dominick Puni or Zack Zinter.
Miami needs draft capital and needs it for 2024. None of these proposed trades take into consideration 2025 draft picks. Miami is in win now mode and that continues with Thursday’s draft.
Let’s hope Chris Grier has some draft day magic up his sleeve. Should Grier and company stand firm with their 6 selections, hitting on every pick will be even more consequential.