Dolphins draft: The absolute best potential options in the 2024 NFL Draft at pick 21
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are going to have a lot of options when they are on the clock at pick 21 in the 2024 NFL Draft. These are the best options.
Mock draft after mock draft has the Dolphins taking one player or another and it can get quite confusing as to who may realistically be available. I am often surprised by how many players will drop while using a mock draft simulator, or how many are taken far earlier than most experts expect.
There will always be surprises. There will always be trades that shake it all up. Here is a not-quite 100% definitive look at players that might actually be available at pick 21. We broke this down by position and will follow this up with subsequent draft slots as well.
Wide Receivers - The Dolphins are rumored to be interested in a top WR prospect and free agency did little to change anyone's mind. The pursuit of Odell Beckham, Jr. and rumored interest in Tee Higgins has made the first round an option for the position. But who might be the Dolphins selection?
Brian Thomas, Jr. - LSU - Thomas is a player that many believe will be taken off the board somewhere in the late teens to mid-20s putting him directly in Miami's crosshair. He would start the season in the slot or allow Mike McDaniel to move Jaylen Waddle inside and Thomas outside. He would be a good fit and eventually replacement for Tyreek Hill.
There are three other WRs that are expected to be drafted before Thomas which makes him a potential pick earlier than 21 for a team needing WR help.
Xavie Worthy - Texas - Worthy is another speedy weapon for the Dolphins. He is built more like Hill than a true number-one big-body wideout. Worthy's speed and quickness could make defenses worn out with a trio that would include him alongside Hill and Waddle.
Adonai Mitchell - Texas - While Worthy is the more popular name, don't rule out Mitchell should Miami trade down to the bottom of round one. It would be a bit of a surprise to take him at 21.