Dolphins draft: The absolute best potential options in the 2024 NFL Draft at pick 21
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins have to find a defensive end in this year's 2024 NFL Draft and there are a few prospects that could land at 21.
Jared Verse - Florida State - Dolphins fans should get familiar with this name as he has been talked about considerably over the last several weeks. A popular mainstream media-mocked player, Verse is a top DE prospect who would make Miami's defense formidable from the start. Verse may be the best DE to come of out this draft.
Laiatu Latu - UCLA - Latu was originally projected to be a high-teen draft pick but now his stock is settling further down the line and he may very well be available at 21 and might even be available a little later should Miami trade down. He is a player to watch because the Dolphins have also been linked to having an interest in him.
Chop Robinson - Penn State - Robinson was projected to be an early 2nd-round draft pick but lately, he has been climbing some draft boards. You have to love the name Chop for a DE and he has the physicality to back up the name. His scouting combine results were favorable to his draft stock.