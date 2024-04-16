Dolphins draft: The absolute best potential options in the 2024 NFL Draft at pick 21
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins no longer seem to be a team in major need of a defensive tackle but several prospects could change their mind.
Byron Murphy II - Texas - Murphy is the top-ranked defensive tackle in this year's draft but the fact this draft is so deep is why he isn't projected to be taken until the 20s or late teens. The Dolphins could fill the void of Christian Wilkins with one selection.
Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton - Illinois - Newton continues to rise draft boards and is another player linked to the Dolphins as a possible draft selection. Newton was impressive at Illinois and most experts believe he will not have a hard transition to the NFL.
The closer the draft gets, the less the Dolphins have been linked to defensive line help. Miami added 8 new tackles to the defense this off-season and Anthony Weavers comes from a Ravens system that rotated their linemen. This could be a reason why Miami doesn't draft a defensive tackle early this year. If they do, the above two are the best options at 21.