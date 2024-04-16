Dolphins draft: The absolute best potential options in the 2024 NFL Draft at pick 21
By Brian Miller
The chances of the Dolphins drafting help in the secondary is a stretch. They have bigger needs but these players could be options if they do.
It may seem as though the Dolphins are set at cornerback and that might be true but safety is a completely different animal and the Dolphins currently only have two players under contract, Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer. They will need a few more than that just for training camp and at least two more for the regular season.
Cooper DeJean - Iowa - Listed as the top safety in this class, DeJean is a top safety in any class. He is a quick and smart football player who can line up at both safety spots and can also run as a third roaming safety. He is listed as a corner but most believe his transition to the NFL will be better as a Safety.
Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo - Mitchell is listed as the top corner in another otherwise average class. He isn't expected to be drafted in the top ten unless a team reaches. Late teens seem to be a good landing spot for CB-needy teams but he could fall and if he does, Chris Grier seems to love CBs so I can't rule out a selection at the position.
Nate Wiggins - Clemson - Another option for the Dolphins who at 21 would probably reach a bit but Wiggins is a quality corner that could allow the Dolphins to move Jalen Ramsey back to more of a roaming safety.