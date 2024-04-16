Dolphins draft: The absolute best potential options in the 2024 NFL Draft at pick 21
By Brian Miller
If there is a position the Dolphins need more than any other, it's the offensive line.
Whether it is a tackle or guard, most believe Miami's first pick will come from this pool. Miami will potentially have more options than any other unit in this year's draft. That could lead Miami to choose someone else at a different position and then address the unit in round two. It is that deep.
Offensive Tackles
J.C. Latham - Alabama - Miami has been told not to plan on drafting Latham because he will be gone by 21 but some are not so sure. He is the 2nd ranked tackle in this class.
Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State - The Dolphins haven't been linked much to Fashanu and most expect him to be gone by 21. Because he is considered a top 25 player, I listed him but like Latham, he likely will be off the board.
Amarius Mims - Georgia - There was a report that Mims was going to be part of the Dolphins' 30-player visit. There is a lot to like about the massive 6'7" tackle. The question is can he play guard for a year? Mims fits similar Grier draft picks, he has an injury history that should be a red flag for the Dolphins. He lacks the experience of other players in the position as well.
Tyler Guyton - Oklahoma - Guyton is supposed to visit with the Dolphins on a 30-visit. Another 6' 7" prospect, Guyton has the speed and great size to be a great NFL offensive lineman. He needs some coaching but Butch Barry would have high-quality clay to work with here.
Tackles who also can play guard.
Troy Fautanu - Washington - Fautanu is the first player on this list with a realistic chance of being available at 21. He can play guard and then take over at left tackle for Terron Armstead when he retires or takes over if he is out for any extended period of time this year.
Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State - This tackle class is incredibly deep and Fuaga is a player that again, could be available at 21 or gone ten picks before. Most believe he will be available or taken shortly before.
Graham Barton - Duke - Barton is a popular mock draft prospect for the Dolphins. He could slide further down in round one so this is a player to keep an eye on more realistically for a trade-down situation. If Miami stays at 21, don't rule him out especially if one of the other players is off the board, or all of them.
Jackson Powers-Johnson - Oregon - JPJ has become a 2024 fan favorite for many Dolphins fans. He is a center that can play guard and the Dolphins could very well look at this as a win-win situation. Getting JPJ this year would allow Miami to use him at guard until Brewer's contract is up and then shift back.