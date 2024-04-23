Dolphins draft: The best 10 players Miami could take in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft
By Daulton Drew
Chris Braswell - Edge - Alabama
This is a guy who may not ever reach the lofty heights of 12+ sacks per year, but he does have good traits and play strength that make him a handful to block on the edge. Adding him into a pass rush rotation with Chubb and Phillips could help fill the role Andrew Van Ginkel played for a while in this defense. His strength and athleticism make him an option at this pick, but I'd prefer the interior guys over him.
Jordan Morgan - OT - Arizona
Let's get out of the way that I have Jordan Morgan as a late 1st round guy. However, I have seen mocks with him making it as late as 55. If Miami does not go OL with the first pick, and Morgan is somehow still on the board, it's the world's easiest pick. Morgan had an 87.3 PFF pass block grade to go with a 77.7 run block grade on zone runs. Morgan would be a great pickup for Miami in round 2 since I believe he could kick into guard for a season and back out to tackle when Armstead hangs it up. He is great in space and a really good pass-blocker. His footwork stood out to me as being some of the best in the class.
2a. Jackson Powers Johnson/Zach Frazier - IOL
Okay, so we're kind of cheating, but I have a good reason. As rumors have circulated, it has been floating around that JPJ may slide further into the 2nd round. If he does, it also theoretically pushes Zach Frazier down as well. I did a full write-up on JPJ, and my position hasn't changed. I still love him as a player, but now the value isn't there in round 1. Zach Frazier is another center prospect who seems pretty scheme-versatile and should be able to get the job done for Miami. People have questions about his ability to bump to guard, but either of these guys here in round 2 would be a solid pick-up for Miami.