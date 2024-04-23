Dolphins draft: The best 10 players Miami could take in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft
By Daulton Drew
Christian Haynes - IOL - UConn
Haynes is a player that I really had some concerns about with his pass blocking at times, he graded out fine, but some of his technique seemed a bit sporadic. Then I remembered we had Liam Eichenberg and Lester Cotton starting at guard last year, and I eased up a bit. Haynes will be a terrific addition to the run game with his prowess in zone blocking. He has great footwork and athleticism to get second level. I still have doubts about certain aspects of his game, but I believe he has all of the tools to be a plus starter in the league, so he is someone Miami should definitely target if they pass up on OL in round 1.
Ricky Pearsall - WR - Florida
I think Pearsall may be the best fit in Miami of the second-round receivers. He isn't a tall red zone threat like many fans may be clamoring for, but he has a great route tree and route running ability that would make him a great third option for Miami. He has great hands with only 2 drops on 85 targets last season. I know fans may be thinking we don't need a slot receiver, but McDaniel finds creative ways to line these guys up and help them find success. If offense is the pick here, I really like Pearsall.