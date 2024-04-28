Dolphins draft: Top 10 draft steals in Miami Dolphins history
8. S Glenn Blackwood (1979: Round 8)
He and Lyle were not only dubbed the “Bruise Brothers,” the duo was part of the fabled “Killer Bees” defense that also included Doug Betters, Bob Baumhower, Bob Brudzinski, Kim Bokamper, Bill Barnett, and Charles Bowser. This unit was a big part of the team’s Super Bowl appearances in 1982 and ’84.
While he only played nine seasons and never earned Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors, The 215th overall pick in ’79 managed to pick off 29 passes (1 touchdown) and recover 14 fumbles in 118 regular-season contests. Blackwood also appeared in 11 postseason contests for Don Shula’s team and totaled four interceptions.
7. RB Jim Kiick (1968: Round 5)
During their dominant days of the early 1970s, the Miami Dolphins had a three-headed monster in the backfield. There was electrifying Eugene “Mercury” Morris, Pro Football Hall of Fame workhorse Larry Csonka, and versatile Jim Kiick. The University of Wyoming product was the 118th overall pick in 1968.
In seven seasons with the franchise, it may surprise some that Kiick amassed an impressive 5,854 yards from scrimmage and 31 touchdowns. There were an additional 516 scrimmage yards and six TDs in 11 playoff games with the club. He was a two-time AFL All-Star, and was a two-time Super Bowl champion.