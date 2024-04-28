Dolphins draft: Top 10 draft steals in Miami Dolphins history
6. P Reggie Roby (1983: Round 6)
He spent ten seasons in Miami and was part of a draft class that was a huge part of the franchise’s Super Bowl XIX team. The Dolphins used a sixth-round selection on University of Iowa punter Reggie Roby. He proved to be an invaluable weapon on special teams, and on very few occasions, he handled kickoffs.
Roby played in a total of 145 regular-season games with the franchise. He was a two-time Pro Bowler with the club (1984 and ’89) and earned All-Pro honors in ’84. His gross average with Miami was an impressive 43.3 yards, and he only had five of his kicks blocked, Roby put 29.9 percent of his boots inside-the-20.
5. LB Bryan Cox (1991: Round 5)
He brought plenty of intensity to whatever team he suited up for. While he only lasted five seasons in South Florida, linebacker Bryan Cox made an indelible impression with not only the Miami Dolphins but the Bears, Jets, Patriots (where he won a Super Bowl), and Saints. He could line up in any scheme.
Those five seasons with Miami saw Cox, a 113th overall selection from Western Illinois, saw him finish with 100-plus tackles in each of his final four campaigns with the club. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times, and with the Dolphins total 31.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and nine takeaways (1 TD).