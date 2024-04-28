Dolphins draft: Top 10 draft steals in Miami Dolphins history
4. DE Jeff Cross (1988: Round 9)
Talk about the making the most of an opportunity? University of Missouri defensive end Jeff Cross lasted until the ninth round of the 1988 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins wound up grabbing him with the 239th overall pick. He spent eight seasons with the franchise, and missed a total of three games (all in 1994).
While Cross didn’t make much of an impression as a rookie, he made up for lost time the final seven seasons. He finished with 59.5 sacks, reaching double-digit totals three times, and also forced 10 fumbles. There was one interception and seven fumble recoveries. Cross was named to the Pro Bowl in 1990.
3. S Jake Scott (1970: Round 7)
He’s part of NFL history. Miami Dolphins’ safety Jake Scott was the first defensive back to be named Super Bowl MVP. He picked off two passes in the team’s 14-7 win over Washington in Super Bowl VII, capping off Miami’s perfect season. The former University of Georgia product was the 159th overall pick in 1970.
Scott would play just six seasons for Don Shula, who ironically traded the ball-hawk to Washington in 1976. During his stay with the Dolphins, he picked off 35 passes, which remains the franchise record, and recovered 13 fumbles. Scott was a five-time Pro Bowler and was named All-Pro Bowl twice with Miami.