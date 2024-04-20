Dolphins draft: Why these two safeties would be near-perfect fits for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins do not have a pressing need at the safety position but make no mistake, there are players available that would make the unit elite.
While the Dolphins continue to mull over the future of starting safety Jevon Holland, they will have a decision to make in the NFL Draft later next week. Add a top safety prospect or wait until after the draft.
Miami's decision to sign Jordan Poyer added depth and a starter to the unit but it was also an insurance policy in case the draft doesn't fall Miami's way. Most believe the Dolphins' focus will be on the defensive line and offensive line but safety is a real possibility as well.
Cooper DeJean - DeJean is the top safety prospect in this year's draft which also means he may not fall to 21 overall. Currently, DeJean's draft expectations are quite wide landing anywhere between a top-15 pick to a mid-20 selection.
DeJean has great vision and reacts quickly to the ball or ball carrier. He has better-than-average ball skills and would provide the Dolphins with another physical playing safety that is equally good in run support.
Another benefit for DeJean is he can slide up and play corner as well. On special teams, DeJean can play on both sides of the return game, a punt/kick returner and an outside gunner which gives him more versatility to stay on the field.
Anthony Weaver's defense could use a guy like DeJean. Weaver is expected to use a 3-high safety look and having a trio of DeJean, Poyer, and Holland could prove to be an incredibly stout secondary.
One more thing to consider, if Miami can't get Holland under an extended contract, DeJean would be the natural replacement for the Dolphins.
The Dolphins could look at a mid-round safety if Cooper DeJean is off the board.
Kamren Kinchens - Kinchens is no stranger to most Dolphins fans having played his college career at the University of Miami. Keeping a homegrown prospect would make a lot of fans happy. Kinchens is considered a mid-round prospect and if Miami misses out on DeJean or passes on him, Kinchens could be the right choice for Chris Grier.
For all the same reasons that DeJean would fit with Miami, Kitchens would as well. Kinchens is a ball-hawking safety that gravitates to the ball. He has great instincts on the field and uses his athleticism to
Smart and intelligent are two words often used to describe him by scouts. His biggest flaw is his lack of higher-end speed but that can be overcome by being in the right positions to not have to run man for man downfield.
Kinchens is nowhere near as polished as DeJean but he also has a lot of room to grow and Weaver will have someone he can coach up.