Dolphins expected to replace Robert Hunt in 2024 NFL Draft first-round pick odds
2024 NFL Draft odds for the Miami Dolphins, what position will the team target after letting Robert Hunt walk in free agency? Oddsmakers weigh in.
By Reed Wallach
The Dolphins built an elite offense that executed at a high level with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm, working with Tyreek Hill and stand out rookie De’Von Achane, but now the team needs to reload in hopes of having some postseason success.
Oddsmakers have pegged the Dolphins, who let go of key offensive lineman Robert Hunt in the offseason, to fortify the team in the trenches by selecting an offensive line.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dolphins position of first selected player is shaded towards offensive line heavily, the clear chalk in the betting market as the team looks to continue to build a dominant offense.
Miami is slated to pick No. 21 in next Thursday’s NFL Draft, the team’s first first round pick since 2021. However, despite the odds, the team could be more flexible due to it being later in the draft, and the team may be more fluid than the odds indicate.
If the Dolphins do target an offensive lineman, the likes of Amarius Mims, Graham Barton, Tyler Guyton and Jackson Powers-Johnson have an expected draft position (EDP) between 21 and 27, per Grinding the Mocks.
2024 NFL Draft odds: What position will the Dolphins select first?
