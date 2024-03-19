Dolphins FA verdict so far position by position: Why the Dolphins have not improved completely
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins roster is still fluctuating but right now, they are not better than last season. They are not worse either.
Entering the 2024 off-season there were a lot of question marks as to what the Dolphins would do. It took only a matter of hours before we realized Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Robert Hunt were not part of the team's future.
On the surface, you would expect to lose three starting players and thus become worse as a result. Here is the reality. The Dolphins had those three players for the last four years. They didn't win a single playoff game.
This year, they won't have those three players. They won't have Xavien Howard, Deshon Elliot, Connor Williams, Brandon Jones, or Jerome Baker. Players that started last season but again, couldn't win a division and couldn't win a playoff game.
Chris Grier's approach to FA this year has been less spending and more about trimming roster fat. Will this work in his favor or become the final failure that may ultimately end his career in Miami?
Let's look at what Miami has done so far.