Dolphins FA verdict so far position by position: Why the Dolphins have not improved completely
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins replace their own in-house free agents but did they upgrade over the players they lost?
We have to look at this talent vs. talent and not money saved or lost. When the season starts, it won't matter how cheap or expensive someone is, only if they can play at the level to win a playoff game or a division title.
Christian Wilkins - Miami has opted to go with bulk over talent. The Dolphins added Neville Gallimore, Benito Jones, Jonathan Harris, Isaiah Mack, and Daviyon Nixon to replace Wilkins and Raekown Davis.
Will this work? Hard to say because not all of them will make the final roster. Jones and Gallimore should have the most impact on the front but neither are close to being Wilkins.
- Early verdict: Did not improve.
Robert Hunt - The Dolphins re-signed Isaiah Wynn but he is a left guard, they re-signed Robert Jones, and well, that's about it. Liam Eichenberg anyone? Miami did sign 4-year veteran Jack Driscoll on Monday. He has started 17 games in 4 years. He doesn't make the unit the better than it was with Hunt.
- Early verdict: Did not improve.
Xavien Howard - Kendall Fuller is a good signing and in this area, the Dolphins should be better. Howard's abilities have slipped over the last few years and he needed to be replaced.
- Early verdict: Improved
Brandon Jones and Deshon Elliot - Jones wasn't unexpected but Elliot had a good season for the Dolphins last year. They will be replaced, for now, with Jordan Poyer. Poyer, honestly, has to be better. He is riding his name and the Dolphins will need to add someone else to the position.
- Early verdict: Push - Miami still has more to add
Connor Williams - The addition of Aaron Brewer is quietly one of the best moves the Dolphins have made so far this year. Brewer is a mean, physical player that is also fast.
- Early verdict: Improved
Jerome Baker - Miami released Baker and replaced him with a more physical Jordyn Brooks. Brooks alone makes the unit better.
- Early verdict: Improved
Andrew Van Ginkel - Miami took a talented and versatile LB and replaced him with Anthony Walker, Jr. Walker isn't a bad LB but he isn't a clear upgrade either.
- Early verdict: Did not improve. - too early to know if Walker can play as versatile.
Next we look at the players Miami added who did not hurt the roster and made it better.