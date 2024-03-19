Dolphins FA verdict so far position by position: Why the Dolphins have not improved completely
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn't lose anyone at these positions but added to the roster or kept them the same.
Tight End - Added Jonnu Smith and Jody Fortson. Miami couldn't really lose at this position unless they did nothing. The TE group was one of the weaker units on the roster.
Wide Receiver - So far, the Dolphins haven't done much more than bring back Braxton Berrios. The WR unit isn't weak but it is awfully thin.
- Early verdict: Did not improve simply because they have not added anyone but did lose Cedrick Wilson and River Cracraft for now. There is work to be done here and I suspect it will get done.
Offensive Tackle - Terron Armstead didn't retire and Austin Jackson was re-signed last year. So far, the Dolphins haven't added any competition or security.
- Early verdict: Did not improve.
Running back - Miami opted to keep Jeff Wilson rather than save $3 million. They opted to bring back Salvon Ahmed over taking a shot at one of the top RBs in free agency. The unit remains the same as last year.
- Early verdict: Did not improve. - but it did stay the same and last year was an incredible year for the Dolphins running game.