Dolphins FA verdict so far position by position: Why the Dolphins have not improved completely
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins still have work to do and the fact these players were either retained or not released is surprising.
Jake Bailey - Miami Dolphins fans are still wondering why the Dolphins not only re-signed Bailey but gave him a 2-year deal that could max out at $5 million.
Duke Riley - The Dolphins could save money by releasing Riley who plays hard but isn't physical enough.
These players made a lot of sense to return to the Miami Dolphins.
Braxton Berrios - Another one-year deal will hold down the punt return duties. He may not have been as electric as he was with the Jets but I would point my finger at Danny Crossman.
Danny Crossman - Dolphins fans are wondering how he managed to keep his job as the special teams coach. Mike McDaniel thinks he has a lot of potential, potential he hasn't realized in four seasons with two different head coaches.
Nik Needham - The only thing about Needham is why the Dolphins waited longer to bring him back. With Vic Fangio gone, I would hope Anthony Weaver can bring out the best of him.
Siran Neal - A quiet addition. Neal won't make many plays in the Dolphins secondary but he is a stellar special teams member.
The Dolphins did not get better on special teams. Until Crossman figures out what he is doing in that job, Miami can add whoever they want and it won't change. There are bigger issues than talent and when you add players like Jake Bailey, and overpay for them, you start with yourself in a corner.