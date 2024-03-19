Dolphins FA verdict so far position by position: Why the Dolphins have not improved completely
By Brian Miller
Overall, through one week of free agency, the Miami Dolphins have not improved their roster over last season.
This final page is a recap unit by unit look and I will update this page as needed until the draft or the Dolphins make bigger moves to solves these remaining issues.
QB - Remains the same.
RB - Remains the Same
TE - Improved because they had nothing they could do but improve.
Guard - Did not improve after the loss of Robert Hunt.
Tackle - Remains the same but there is a lack of depth on the roster.
Center - On paper this is an improvement over las tyear.
- On the defensive side of the ball.
DT - Despite adding four DTs, the Dolphins have not improved after losing Wilkins.
Edge - Has not improved but the biggest issue is the fact Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will not be available until, at the earliest, late October.
LB - The interior is better but the outside position is a push. Miami has done well to add more to the LB unit. The addition of Shaquille Barrett also will help with the loss of Chubb and Phillips early.
Cornerback - Miami has improved over the aging Xavien Howard and the retention of other in-house players.
Safety - The Dolphins have not improved because they still have at least one position to fill and only have two safeties on the roster.