Dolphins FA verdict so far position by position: Why the Dolphins have not improved completely

By Brian Miller

Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs past
Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs past / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Overall, through one week of free agency, the Miami Dolphins have not improved their roster over last season.

This final page is a recap unit by unit look and I will update this page as needed until the draft or the Dolphins make bigger moves to solves these remaining issues.

QB - Remains the same.

RB - Remains the Same

TE - Improved because they had nothing they could do but improve.

Guard - Did not improve after the loss of Robert Hunt.

Tackle - Remains the same but there is a lack of depth on the roster.

Center - On paper this is an improvement over las tyear.

  • On the defensive side of the ball.

DT - Despite adding four DTs, the Dolphins have not improved after losing Wilkins.

Edge - Has not improved but the biggest issue is the fact Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will not be available until, at the earliest, late October.

LB - The interior is better but the outside position is a push. Miami has done well to add more to the LB unit. The addition of Shaquille Barrett also will help with the loss of Chubb and Phillips early.

Cornerback - Miami has improved over the aging Xavien Howard and the retention of other in-house players.

Safety - The Dolphins have not improved because they still have at least one position to fill and only have two safeties on the roster.

