Dolphins fans are not amused by the Miami Dolphins addition of this former rival's backup
By Brian Miller
There were a lot of options on the free agent market after NFL teams released players to get to the mandated 53-man roster and how the Miami Dolphins have apparently found their backup to Tua Tagovailoa's, well, backup, Skylar Thompson.
According to Chris Grier, the Dolphins are signing former Houston Texan backup Tim Boyle, and fans are scratching their heads, laughing, and wondering what is going on in Miami.
Grier is meeting with the media today, and it is one of a handful of interviews he does throughout the season. He let those in the room know that they were adding the third quarterback to the team.
Boyle has been in the league for five seasons, including two with the Packers, one with the Lions, and one with the Bears, and spent last season as a backup in New York on the Jets squad. Many fans were hoping the Dolphins would sign or trade for a backup for Tua Tagovailoa and relegate Thompson to the practice squad instead.
Over his career, Boyle has started five games in 20 appearances and has thrown four touchdowns to 12 interceptions for a whopping 934 yards. According to Grier, Mike McDaniel likes what he can bring to the team.
The Dolphins must believe that Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy all year.
Miami's backups did not perform well in the preseason. As is the case for more NFL teams, a season doesn't rely on their backup QBs but instead on their starter and if that starter goes down, chances are the rest of the team will struggle. The Dolphins are one of those teams as they don't have a reliable backup should they lose Tagovailoa for any length of time.
The Dolphins released Mike White on Sunday and he is joining the Buffalo Bills after visiting the team on Monday. There have been rumors the Dolphins were interested in trading for Browns backup QB, Tyler Huntley.