Dolphins fans are blasting Chris Grier after Andrew Van Ginkel pick-six in London
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are having a field day going after the ineptitude and foresight of general manager Chris Grier. Why? Because former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is being typical Van Ginkel.
The New York Jets are being dominated by the Minnesota Vikings defense in London, and Dolphins fan-favorite AVG has another pick-six on his resume, his second in 2024 alone.
Miami opted not t retain AVG and let him walk without trying to come together with a new contract. The former Dolphins draft pick quickly signed with the Vikings, reuniting with former head coach Brian Flores. The Vikings are reaping the rewards.
Instead of keeping AVG, the Dolphins added Shaquille Barrett to the roster. He quit nine days before training camp started and retired. It is again, typical Grier for not having a good handle on his team or the pulse on his players. Fans have had enough.
Dolphins fans are furious after Andrew Van Ginkel makes another pick-six
Most of what fans are saying is not appropriate to be re-posted here. The vitriol is understandable. Van Ginkel is just another example of the Dolphins' poor decisions under Grier as the GM.
Grier's football was supposed to be rebuilt from the Laremy Tunsil trade, but instead, he paid a lot of money and draft picks to get Bradley Chubb and Tyreek Hill. Over the course of the last 12 months, the Dolphins' defensive end position, which would have benefited from AVG staying in Miami, looked like this, as pointed out by Brian Catanzaro on Twitter.
- Jaelan Phillips: Two season-ending injuries
- Bradley Chubb: Torn ACL
- Shaq Barrett: Retired days before training camp
- Chop Robinson: Ineffective rookie
- Mohamed Kamara: Inactive every week in 2024
Meanwhile, Grier has let AVG, Robert Hunt, and Christian Wilkins leave in free agency. The money he could have spent toward retaining Van Ginkel was instead given to Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill to keep them happy. The Dolphins' defense is suffering because of it.