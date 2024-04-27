Dolphins fans can only watch as favorites come off the board in round two
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins won't pick until the 55th pick, 23rd of round two, on Friday night, and so far, it isn't shaping up well for Miami.
It didn't take long for a run on the top remaining WRs as they came off the board early to start the night. A second run on CBs left Dolphins fans watching as Cooper DeJean and Max Melton went off the board.
The real hurt came when the Raiders took Jackson Powers-Johnson, a fan favorite since the Senior Bowl practices. In addition to JPJ, defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and Johnny Newton also came off the board long before the Dolphins could get on the clock.
Day two has been full of trades, but the Dolphins, who were rumored to be looking to move up, have yet to make a move. It shouldn't be a surprise, considering the Dolphins don't have a lot to offer teams in this year's draft. Miami has one pick on Friday night and won't pick again until the 5th round on Saturday.
The best players available with the Dolphins closing in on being on the clock still provide Miami with a lot of quality options.
- Adonai Mitchell - WR - Texas: Mitchell, considered a late first round early 2nd round pick continues to slide and could be an option for the Dolphins at 55.
- Cooper Beebe - G - Kansas State: Beebe is a versatile guard that could be an option for Chris Grier if he wants to add depth to the line but he isn't elite.
- Christian Hayes - UConn: Another guard option for Grier that was expected to be off the board by this point in the draft.
- Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE - Texas: Keep an eye on Sanders, many Dolphins fans have singled him out as a possibility in round 2. He is the 2nd ranked TE in the draft.