Dolphins fans might not be too pleased with how much Tyreek Hill still loves the Chiefs
"I'm jealous bro"
As Miami Dolphins fans watched the Kansas City Chiefs win yet another Super Bowl, Tyreek Hill was also watching. Hill spent the first six years of his career in Kansas City before getting traded to the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season.
When that trade happened, people figured the Chiefs would have "down years" (or as down as a team with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes can have) but nope, they've won the Super Bowl both years since Hill has become a member of the Dolphins offense.
Hill has mostly acted unfazed by his former team ripping off two straight Super Bowl wins after he left but he finally admitted to being jealous on Monday. Not for the reasons you might think though.
After former President Barack Obama sent out a congratulatory tweet to the Chiefs (including mentioning several by name), Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman sent back an appreciative tweet. That's when Hill had to say something.
Tyreek Hill is jealous that his former teammate got congratulated by Obama.
Hill has put together two incredible seasons since joining the Dolphins and this past year came up one yard shy of 1,800 yards. He found the end zone 13 times, which was the second-highest touchdown total of his career.
It's not as though Hill isn't important in Miami or that the Dolphins aren't doing big things but it'd be hard for anyone to leave a team and then see that team succeed at the highest level without you. That being said, hopefully this is motivation to Hill to get to the top of the NFL mountain.